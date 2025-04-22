UVU gathers feedback on active transportation infrastructure

On April 9, Utah Valley University welcomed students and employees to SC 213A for a Transit Open House focused on improving active transportation. Organized in collaboration with Bike Utah and the Mountainland Association of Governments, the workshop invited attendees to mark up campus maps with specific concerns and suggestions. Discussions ranged from inconvenient routes to the Computer Science building to worn paths, dark tunnels and malfunctioning elevators that impact pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users alike. Improving lighting and maintaining elevator access were among the top concerns, with students emphasizing how such infrastructure directly impacts safety and accessibility.

To further encourage campus-wide participation in walking, biking and similar modes of transportation, the UVU Office of Sustainability is running an incentive campaign. Students and employees who pledge to use active transportation at least once a week and tag @sustainability.uvu on Instagram with a photo of their commute will be entered into a prize drawing on April 18.

While the event focused primarily on campus infrastructure, Bike Utah’s presence underscored their growing role as a statewide advocate for safer streets and active transportation. As a key collaborator with the UVU Office of Sustainability, Bike Utah has helped shape conversations around mobility and continues to push for policy changes at the state level. This includes legislation that protects bike lanes, supports infrastructure funding and encourages more inclusive transportation options across Utah.

As UVU gathers feedback and moves forward with its active transportation plan, organizers hope to see lasting changes that make commuting around campus easier, safer and more inclusive.