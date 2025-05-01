The UVU Review pauses regular publishing until August

OREM, Utah — As the 2024–2025 academic year wraps up, The UVU Review is officially pausing its regular publishing schedule for the summer. But don’t worry—we’ll be back in August with fresh stories, bold ideas, and an even stronger focus on student-centered journalism.

During the academic year, our student journalists produced:

We may share occasional stories and updates over the summer, but our full editorial calendar will resume in the fall semester.

The UVU Review offers more than 40 scholarships, internships, and volunteer roles for students each year. These hands-on opportunities give students real-world experience in news, advertising, audio, film, design, and cross-functional collaboration.

As I return for a second year as Executive News Director, I’m committed to growing a team that reflects UVU’s creativity, diversity, and drive. My focus will be on training, leadership development, and inspiring future creators across our newsroom, podcast studios, design labs, and social media channels.

This coming year, our top priority is listening. By connecting more intentionally with students, professors, and alumni, we aim to better understand what they care about—and create content that helps them make informed decisions in their lives, careers, and communities.

To the graduating class of 2025—congratulations. We’re proud of you and can’t wait to see what you build next.

Thank you to our audience, our team, and everyone who made this year possible. We’ll see many of you in August.

“The most dangerous worldview is the worldview of those who have not viewed the world.” — Alexander von Humboldt

Stay Wolverine Proud,

Elizabeth Powell

Executive News Director (2024–2026)

The UVU Review

MBA Candidate, Woodbury School of Business

