The Victim Advocate: Your lifeline to well-being 

College is a time of growth, it’s a time of change and it’s an opportunity to better yourself and learn more about the world around you; and there are people at UVU, such as the Victim Advocate, are here to advise you and ensure than you are well taken care of during this growth period. Unfortunately, nobody is omniscient and sometimes it can be difficult to know when you’re in a dangerous situation and what you can do if you feel trapped. This is where the Victim Advocate comes in. Most students, and even many adults, aren’t always aware of the help they can receive should they find themselves in a situation such as domestic and sexual violence, and they happen more often than students realize. According to statistics gathered by UVU, one in three girls and one in four boys in the state of Utah have been or are involved in some kind of abusive relationship.

These situations can be difficult to recognize or difficult to escape from, this is why UVU has a full time Victim Advocate working with Campus Police and the Title IX Offices, so that the UVU community has a place to seek help or find out more information. UVU’s Victim Advocate is extensively familiar with victim rights, all of which are compiled into the Victim’s Bill of Rights. They also help students directly or point them towards resources that can. By law, victims of violence, sexual abuse and more are entitled to information about resources that can help them and can even be eligible to receive a protective order against their abuser per a court hearing. The Victim Advocate at UVU is fully equipped to inform and assist UVU community members who find themselves in this kind of situation, or help Wolverines detect and report potentially abusive relationships occurring among fellow students.

It’s important for every Wolverine to know what they have access to, and what they can do or who they can talk to in case they find themselves or someone else caught in the web of an abusive situation. Alone your voice might be silenced, but together and with the help of campus resources, your voice can and will be heard by those who can help you reach a better place.

Resources available:

UVU Student Health Services 801-863-8876 Crisis Services https://www.uvu.edu/studenthealth/

UVU Title IX Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action 801-863-7999 https://www.uvu.edu/equityandtitleix/

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition 24-Hour LinkLine 1-800-897-LINK (5464) https://www.udvc.org

The Refuge Utah (formally known as The Center for Women and Children in Crisis) https://therefugeutah.org

Domestic Violence 24 Hour Hotline 801-377-5500

Sexual Assault Services 24 Hour Hotline 801-356-2511