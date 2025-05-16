Salt Lake City gears up for its first-ever X Games

Salt Lake City will host the X Games for the first time in the event’s 30-year history, from June 27-29, at the Utah State Fairpark and Event Center. The three-day festival features Moto X, BMX and skateboarding competitions, plus concerts, with 100 athletes competing for more than $1 million in prize money.

“Our capital city is stoked to host the X Games for the first time ever this summer as they enter their 30th anniversary of world-class sporting events,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

The 2-night concert lineup is as iconic as the X Games itself. Friday night will feature Deadmau5, an easily recognizable electronic dance music artist.

Deadmau5 at Salt Lake Live, 2024 | Photo by Brad Simmons

On Saturday night, Sublime, a ska-punk/reggae rock band, will be playing. "We grew up on skateboards, surfboards, and mixtapes, and it's an honor to bring our music to a celebration that's been riding right alongside us for three decades." said Sublime on their Instagram account.

KSL reported at the press conference announcing the event. Jeremy Bloom, CEO of X Games noted, “The three-day event is expected to draw in about 100,000 people, but it’ll also be broadcast nationally through its partnership with ABC and ESPN.”

“Salt Lakers are fans, athletes, and some of them even Olympians—making this a natural fit. We look forward to welcoming competitors and fans to a place that lives and breathes the spirit of competition and community.” said Mayor Erin Mendenhall.