Student Council begins fee hearings for 2023-2024 academic year, no changes asked for on first day

Joe; Herd presenting to UVUSA student council in regards to his dedicated student fee for operation and maintenance. Photo by Matthew Drachman

The UVUSA Student Council has begun a series of hearings that will hear from various departments across campus about the state of their student fees; four departments presented and had asked for their fees to be maintained by the eventual council proposal.

Four departments met and presented to the UVUSA Student Council and asked to maintain their dedicated student fee in an hearing that is the first in a series to determine changes to student fees for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Meeting in the student council chamber Jan. 12, the council heard from two representatives, Joel Herd, the Director of the Student Center operations, who has two dedicated student fees for the operation and maintenance of the Student Life and Wellness Center and the Student Center.

The other representative being Jacob Atkin, the vice president of finance and GRAMA for UVU. He presented the student fees concerning the building bonds and the UTA pass granted to students.

Both asked for no changes with the current fee being given to their departments. The current fees proposed are $91.50 for the building bonds, $6.54 for the UTA pass, $33.58 for the Student Center, and $24.34 for the SLWC.

Student fee hearings are open to all students and to the public. The next hearing will take place Jan. 19 in the student council chambers from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The presenters will be discussing the fees dedicated to Campus Rec, student programs, and student health services.

For more information on student fees, visit the UVUSA website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related