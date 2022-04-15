Spectrum Hosts Prom for Queer Students?

Queer Prom aimed to provide queer students an opportunity to experience prom in a way that validates their identities and promotes authentic expression. Graphic by Ivette Pimentel.

The Spectrum QSA at UVU hosted a Queer Prom on Saturday, April 2. This prom was intended to provide queer college students an opportunity to experience prom in a way that validates their identities and promotes authentic expression.

Drew Cannon, theater education major and president of Spectrum, has been working on making Queer Prom a reality since December 2021.

According to Cannon, this prom was meant for Queer college students across Utah however anyone over the age of 18 was welcome to attend. This event sought to prioritize Queer UVU students.

“Spectrum has wanted to host a prom for years. So many Queer students don’t get to experience the prom that they want to have because of homophobic rules at a lot of schools,” said Cannon. “On top of that, a lot of proms were canceled due to COVID-19, so having this prom will allow people to have a prom who may have missed their prom due to the pandemic.”

Spectrum QSA is the student-lead Queer organization on campus. They hold events every Monday at 7 p.m. in LA 114. Spectrum often collaborates with LGBT Student Services to promote a culture of safety and inclusion on campus.

“I am looking forward to seeing my baby come to life. I am excited to see all the amazing Queer people enjoying themselves and being exactly who they are,” said Cannon.