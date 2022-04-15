UVU guard Jaden McClanahan enters his name into the transfer portal

McClanahan follows Fardaws Aimaq as the only other UVU player to enter his name into the portal.

Sophomore guard Jaden McClanahan has reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal according to Verbal Commits. McClanahan saw action in 23 games for the Wolverines last season and averaged just 3.7 points per game.

Utah Valley G Jaden McClanahan has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/SzT2M3eUlj — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 12, 2022

The 5-10, 175 pound guard arrived at UVU in 2020 by way of Independence Community College where he played in 32 games averaging 9.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season.

Due to the extra year of eligibility given by the NCAA from the COVID-19 pandemic, McClanahan will have two years of eligibility left after his two seasons at UVU. He can also choose to return to Mark Madsen’s squad if he isn’t able to find a place to play.

UVU has no shortage of guards on the roster. Justin Harmon and Blaze Nield are both currently projected to be back next season, as well as younger talent in freshman Jordan Battle. Trey Woodbury, who sat out most of last season due to a knee injury, is also expected to be back for his final season of eligibility. Finally, when you add in Claude Mckesey and Tyrel Philips, it’s no wonder why McClanahan decided to test his options before attempting to return to a deep guard room.

Utah Valley transfer Jaden McClanahan (@McclanahanJaden) tells me that these schools have reached out to him:



Montana State

Holy Cross

Southern Indiana

D2 Schools



He had a strong finish to his season, scoring 12 pts against ACU in the WAC Tournament. Started at Independence CC. — Nick Lorensen (@nlorensensports) April 14, 2022

According to Nick Lorensen of Mid-Major Madness, McClanahan has already heard from Holy Cross, Montana State, Southern Indiana and a handful of Division II schools.

Both McClanahan and Aimaq will have to announce their intentions before the NCAA transfer deadline arrives on May 1 in order to remain eligible for next season.

Brice Larson is currently a Junior at UVU majoring in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media studies. He enjoys everything about sports and one day hopes to become a college football analyst and play by play commentator.