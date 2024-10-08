Rep. John Curtis calls for ‘affordable, reliable and clean’ energy at 3rd International Climate Summit at Utah Valley University

John Curtis Speaking at UVU Podium | Photo by McKay Jones

On the first recorded day in Oct. when Utah temperatures reached 90 degrees, Congressman John Curtis hosted the 3rd Annual Conservative Climate Summit at Utah Valley University.

“If you want to engage in energy policy, you have to engage in climate policy,” Curtis stated in the opening remarks at Utah Valley University’s Regan theater.

Re-framing Climate Conversations

Joined by members of U.S. Congress Celeste Maloy and Blake Moore, Curis emphasized the importance of investing in emerging technologies for energy extraction. They discussed how Utah can use these resources to support its growing population.

Curtis believes that every energy source has a weakness, or “Achilles heel.” Because of this, he envisions a future where all forms of energy are used jointly to ensure a balanced energy system.

“If you take people where they are, you will find they have something to say about this,” Curtis explained, sharing how he invited hesitant politicians to share their perspectives on global warming. The founder of the 81-member Conservative Climate Caucus, Curtis personally believes that in 2050, the dominant fuel types will be “affordable, reliable, and clean” because that is what the market will demand. Curtis on Stage | Photo by: McKay Jones

Addressing Environmental Impacts

Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, Chief Scientist of the Nature Conservancy, closed the summit by detailing three distinct side effects from unprecedented human growth:

Pollution: Salt Lake City is one of the nation’s worst cities for air pollution.

Loss of biodiversity: 70% of all animal populations have disappeared in the last 50 years.

Unstable climate: The warming climate now generates more intense hurricanes, such as Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Professor Hayhoe continued with a powerful call to action: “You don’t win the game if you don’t show up…I want to see people arguing over how we can get that better future that keeps us safe.” Rather than one sector running the climate conversation, Hayhoe believes that this problem, like many other historical problems, requires collaboration across all sectors of society.

As Utah and the world face environmental challenges, bipartisan support and innovative solutions prove necessary for a sustainable future.

