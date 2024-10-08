Banking: More Than Just a Checking Account
Bank of Utah CEO Ben Browning spoke at Utah Valley University, sharing his journey into finance and the importance of defining personal success. He emphasized the impact of banking on communities, the value of mentorship, and life lessons on making ethical decisions and staying active in your pursuits.
Thursday, Sept. 12th, Utah Valley University had the privilege of hosting Bank of Utah’s CEO, Ben Browning. Browning’s business classes he took in college – along with a businessman speaker – helped him decide that he was very interested in going into finance. However, there was one detail that threw him off; the often excruciatingly long hours. He realized that while he wanted to be successful, there were many different types of success, and he needed to decide what kind of success he really wanted.