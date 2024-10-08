Banking: More Than Just a Checking Account 

Bank of Utah CEO Ben Browning spoke at Utah Valley University, sharing his journey into finance and the importance of defining personal success. He emphasized the impact of banking on communities, the value of mentorship, and life lessons on making ethical decisions and staying active in your pursuits.

Carter Bertasso

October 7, 2024

schedule 2 min read

Thursday, Sept. 12th, Utah Valley University had the privilege of hosting Bank of Utah’s CEO, Ben Browning. Browning’s business classes he took in college – along with a businessman speaker – helped him decide that he was very interested in going into finance. However, there was one detail that threw him off; the often excruciatingly long hours. He realized that while he wanted to be successful, there were many different types of success, and he needed to decide what kind of success he really wanted.  

Browning decided that he didn’t want to end up exactly like the speaker he listened to, given his desire for a family life, so he spent much time thinking about how he would define the success he wanted for himself.  Browning did an internship the following summer and while he was there, he realized that there were many different things he could do in banking, and that he wanted to do all of them.  He gained a deep appreciation for banking and believes that it is one of the most significant and impactful industries as no other industry has as large an effect on a community as a bank. On the advice and challenge of one of his professors, Browning eventually sought a mentor.  Browning learned many things from his mentor, and the best advice he got was this: don’t offend your conscience – and if you do, fix it – and when you’re facing a difficult decision, think about what affect it might have ten or 100 years in the future and let that guide your choice.  Browning also learned that just like in the Wizard of Oz; some people may seem like big, powerful wizards, but they’re just people, and that’s why they’re happy to mentor other people, so don’t be intimidated by them. Browning also stated that most of his mentors have been competing CEOs.  Browning taught everyone at the lecture about the importance of banking, and general life skills that can be applied in any field of work, even outside of business. Browning also emphasized the simplicity of getting involved: the first half is showing up, and the second half is being active. 

