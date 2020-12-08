New Airline Looking to Hire UVU Students

Breeze Airways – a new company launching in early 2021 – is looking to hire UVU students as flight attendants as part of their commitment to create the ‘world’s nicest airline.’

The company is offering positions to full-time online students who have been accepted into the new Breeze Flight Attendant UVU Flight Study Program. As part of the job, accepted students will be required to complete 30 credit hours per year and complete their degree in four years. Students must also and maintain at least a 3.0 GPA.

Breeze will also provide a slate of perks for students, including up to $6,000 in reimbursement for educational expenses. Others include housing near hub cities, free transportation to and from airports and one paid trip home per month.

“Breeze will fly non-stop service between places currently without meaningful or affordable service,” said founder David Neeleman in a press release.

Neeleman – who also founded JetBlue, another major airline – has said that the new airline will serve primarily mid-size cities and is trying to make travel as easy as possible for customers. Breeze’s commitment is illustrated in their mission statement: “To make the world of travel simple, affordable, and convenient. Improving our guests travel experience using technology, ingenuity and kindness.”

Those wishing to apply can do so at flybreeze.com.

Isaac is a junior studying journalism and political science. He enjoys all the cliché stuff, like movies, video games, music and pizza.