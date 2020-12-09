Hospitality Management majors can earn their degree in Utah ski resorts with new partnership

UVU students majoring in hospitality management will now be able to receive hands-on experience on the front lines of Utah tourism in Park City and other luxury ski resorts throughout Summit and Wasatch counties. The Wasatch Resort Management Program (WARM) starting in the Fall semester of 2021 will offer a paid internship program in Park City for UVU students who are majoring in Hospitality Management. This program also involves tuition reimbursement and connections with professionals within the industry.

“This innovative program combines in-class instruction with on-the-job learning through paid internships with partnering hotels/resorts,” said a statement released by UVU on their website.

During this program, participants will be taking classes that fulfill degree requirements at the UVU Wasatch campus, while also receiving experience working at hotels and resorts. Students will be required to work full time through winter break and the spring semester when the resorts are busiest, and part time throughout the fall and summer semester.

Tuition costs for the entire 5-semester program is $19,500 for Utah residents, and $27,625 for non residents. Students who work for a hotel partner could be eligible to qualify for $5,000 in tuition reimbursement. Housing costs are $600 a month and hotel partners ensure that students will be making $15 dollars an hour minimum after tips. While studying full time, students will work about 20 hours average a week, and 35 hours a week when studying part time.

“Students meeting these parameters can expect to earn $37K or more in wages and tips over the 20 months while in the program,”

Industry partners that will be employing students during the program include: Montage Deer Valley, Waldorf Astoria Park City, Autograph Collection Hotel Park City and The Lodge at Blue Sky.

UVU president Astrid S. Tuminez posted a tweet about the new partnership.

UVU’s mission is to help every student succeed in work and life. This partnership with some of the world’s best resorts in one of the best places to ski on earth (Utah!) is an exciting way to serve our students and community! https://t.co/o0K35vVpzX — President Astrid S. Tuminez (@uvu_president) November 30, 2020

“I think this partnership is great,” said Ben Lindeman, a hospitality management major at UVU, “It provides students with great opportunities to get experience and save time and money… I would totally consider it if I wasn’t graduating when the program starts.”

If interested in this program, students can learn more and apply at: www.uvu.edu/communityoutreach/warm/