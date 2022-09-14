Women’s Golf opens the season at home in Hobble Creek Fall Classic?

Wolverines host an 18 team tournament and place in the top 10 to start off the season.

Utah Valley University hosted the Hobble Creek Fall Classic held at Hobble Creek Golf Course in Springville, UT on Sept. 12-13th. In the first tournament of the season, the Wolverines Women’s Golf Team placed 10th overall in the eighteen team tournament. The Wolverines finished the tournament at 69-over-par with round scores of 306, 310, and 305 bringing their tournament total to 921.

“We have a big team this year and I’m looking forward to the competition within to raise the level of our program,” said Utah Valley head coach Juli Erekson. “The energy from our team was matchless and I look forward to building momentum this year as we prepare for [the] post-season.”

The Wolverines fielded a second team in the tournament known as Utah Valley (B). This Utah Valley quad shot 110-over-par and finished 18th in the tournament. Boise State placed first in the tournament with a score of 31-over-par with round scores of 299, 293, and 291, as they shaved off strokes the longer the tournament went on.

Sophomore Leighton Shosted led the way individually for the Wolverines with a 13-over-par performance giving her a top 20 performance and landing her tied for 17th. Two more Wolverines finished in the top 30. Victoria Estrada finished tied for 21st at 14-over-par and Caylyn Ponich finished tied for 26th at 16-over-par.

Tiffany Le and Kate Villegas of UC – Riverside placed first and second with scores of 3-over-par and 4-over-par to win the individual aspect of the tournament.

The Wolverines next tournament will be on Sept. 26-27 at the Ram Classic in Fort Collins, CO.

For a full schedule and more information visit gouvu.edu.