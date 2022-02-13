Wolverines lose to Portland State and UC Riverside, defeat Pacific at Lynn Russell Miller Classic

Under new head coach Cody Thomson, the Utah Valley University softball team opened the 2022 season at the Lynn R. Miller Classic with a doubleheader against Portland State and UC Riverside on Friday, Feb. 11 and a third match against Pacific on Saturday, Feb. 12. The Wolverines lost to UC Riverside 1-13 and to Portland State 4-7 but won the third match against Pacific, 8-3.

The Wolverines struggled in their first match against the Portland Vikings and lost by run rule in the 5th inning. Laynee Betancur scored the Wolverines only run after Madison Carr hit an infield single. In the second match of the day, the Wolverines fell to the UC Riverside Highlanders, despite Megan Gibb’s two RBIs, including her first career home run, and two more RBIs from Rien Milliken and Kyla Hardy. The Wolverines rallied after falling short in their previous matches and defeated the Pacific Tigers. Gibs led the way for the Wolverines again with 2 RBI and 3 runs.

The Wolverines start off the season 1-2 and will be back in action Sunday, Feb. 13, against Portland State and Pacific. Included below are the full results from all three matches.

Against Portland

Utah Valley 1

Portland State 14

Position Player AB R H RBI BB SO LOB 2B Thompson, Maddie 5 3 4 0 0 0 2 RF Mccrea, Kiara 4 1 1 1 0 1 0 C Lopez, Paetynn 4 3 1 2 0 0 1 1B Johansen, Emily 2 4 1 2 2 0 0 3B Garcia, Shea 3 1 1 0 1 1 0 PR Smith, Neveah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 DP Riggenbach, Logan 4 1 3 2 0 0 0 SS Dean, Olivia 4 1 3 4 0 0 0 CF Cepeda, Alexa 3 0 1 2 1 0 0 LF Johnson, Grace 4 0 1 1 0 1 4 PH Martinez, Natalia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 P Grey, Olivia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 P Gaona, Marisol 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 33 14 16 14 4 3 7

Against UC Riverside

Utah Valley 1

UC Riverside 7

Position Player AB R H RBI BB SO LOB SS Burk, Marissa 4 0 1 1 0 0 1 LF Witt, Nadia 4 1 2 0 0 0 1 1B Ortega, Max 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 2B Garewal, Lauryn 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 CF Kela, Haylee 3 1 2 3 0 1 1 DP Montuya, Kat 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 3B Pisia, Moana 2 1 1 1 1 0 1 C Owen, Janzten 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 PH Brito, Leah 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 RF Burdette, T. 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 RF Troche, Ally 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 P Casper, Megan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 P Heinlin, Maddie 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 P Blanco, Briza 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 25 7 7 6 3 5 4

Against Pacific

Utah Valley 8

Pacific 3

Position Player AB R H RBI BB SO LOB RF Budelli, Emily 4 1 4 0 0 0 0 CF Lucchetti, Carly 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 SS Dirmeyer, Rian 4 1 3 2 0 0 0 DP Hamilton, Reagan 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 PH/DP Davis, Nina 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 3B Eck, Kyla 4 0 2 1 0 0 0 1B Scully, Delaney 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 C Dazell, Emma 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 LF Fabian, Marissa 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 PH Strong, Vanessa 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2B Linker, Natalie 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2B Enriquez, Nikki 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 P Hammer, Bethany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 P Aponte, Amiyah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 P Croxall, Avery 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 32 3 13 3 0 2 6