Fee proposals change to accommodate larger COLA estimate

Student fee proposals are being subjected to increases due to a higher projected cost of living adjustment than previously estimated.

The compensation/COLA increase is established by the state to be competitive with the rising cost of living. These pay increases are the result of that action. Through the Office of Legislative Affairs on campus, the administration monitors legislation in the Utah Legislature and makes recommendations on what to expect.

As mentioned in previous pieces, the departments had been planning for an increase of about 5%. Now, in documents shared with The Review during the council meeting Feb. 3, it is being projected that an increase of 7% is being accounted for. This has affected the requests of departmental student fees.

“[The] President’s cabinet pays close attention to [conversations going on in the legislature] to get a feel of what we need to prepare for and then give a recommendation to [the council],” said Marissa King, director of student leadership and involvement. “It’s like this big puzzle we have to put together and then whatever is finalized at the end of the session has a domino effect.”

This domino effect is reflected in the new estimates by almost all departments involved in student fees. UTA passes, the School of Arts, and building bonds have kept with their original proposals. All departments that had asked for an increase have raised their original bids, while Athletics has decreased their original decrease in their student fee from $6.50 to $5.00.

Before the COLA estimate increase, overall fees were projected to have gone down for students by about $0.82. However, if this new estimate stands true, and the student council approves it as is, fees for students are projected to go up by $7.

The money raised from these funds is used by the departments for full-time and part-time employee pay increases. As mandated, with an increase in the COLA there is also a pay raise for those on campus.

It is important to note that these proposals are not final. UVUSA is currently drafting what this proposal will be, and according to student body president Karen Maga ña-Aguado, it will be available to view by Feb. 8.

“Feel free to let us know your feedback as we prepare the proposal for Student Council,” said Magaña-Aguado. She has said that student feedback is important, and welcomes all that might reach her or fellow council members.

The final proposal was voted on by the council on Feb. 10 during the scheduled council meeting. It will be sent to the President’s Council, then to the Board of Trustees, then finally the Board of Regents for final approval.

All council meetings are open to the public, and UVUSA invites all students to attend. For more information concerning student fees, visit the UVUSA website.