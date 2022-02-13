Wolverines dominate on the road against New Mexico State 66-32

The Utah Valley women’s basketball team defeated New Mexico State 66-32 on the road Saturday, Feb 12. Heading into the matchup both teams were tied at 5-6 in conference play with an opportunity to move up in the standings on the line. With the win, the Wolverines moved to 11-12 on the season and 6-6 in the WAC.

The Wolverines had only ten players active due to injuries. That did not stop them from jumping out to a quick 7-0 lead while forcing NMSU to miss their first eight shots. The Wolverine’s zone defense gave NMSU all they could handle as the Wolverines held them to 19% shooting in the first quarter, helping them to a 17-6 lead. Junior guard Maria Carvalho had six points and five rebounds in the period.

The Wolverines pulled ahead 29-6 after back-to-back three-pointers from redshirt freshman guard Tahlia White and junior guard Madison Grange. The Wolverines did not allow NMSU to get their first points of the quarter until the 3:00 mark before halftime. The Wolverines went into the half with a commanding 35-12 lead after giving up only six points in the second quarter and holding NMSU to 19% shooting.

Utah Valley shot 54% from the field and had their way on both ends of the floor in the first half. The team had seven players score in a group effort that also had the Aggies with no free throw attempts or made three-pointers.

The Aggies came out in the third quarter with energy as they scored seven points early, surpassing what they had done in the previous quarters. During that stretch, the Wolverines struggled to score as they went 1-8 shooting. Despite the early quarter struggles the Wolverines were able to bounce back and continue to lead 48-23 after three quarters.

The Wolverines went on to win 66-32 in a game where they lead from start to finish. For the game, the Wolverines gave up 19 offensive rebounds but held the Aggies to 20% shooting and a frigid 0% from the three-point line.

Carvahlo had 12 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in addition to Grange’s 13 points and six rebounds. Junior center Josie Williams had a double-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks. The Wolverines had nine of their players score en route to their 34 point victory.

The Wolverines next game will be at home against Tarleton on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. MT. The game will be aired on ESPN+.