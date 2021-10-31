Utah Valley snaps two game skid, defeats Chicago State 3-1

The Utah Valley volleyball team defeated WAC opponent Chicago State 3-1 (25-16, 16-25, 25-23, 25-19) in a win at home on Saturday. The Wolverines snapped a two game losing streak and improved to 11-10 on the season and 6-4 in conference play.

UVU came out ready in the first set as they led the set from start to finish behind six service aces and 13 kills, leading them to a 25-16 set victory.

The Wolverines did not come out as strong in the second set as they found themselves down 13-9 early on, but went on a short 3-1 run to pull within two. However, Chicago State answered as they closed the set on an 11-4 run leading to UVU dropping the second set 16-25.

Early in the third set, the Wolverines returned to their strong play from the first set going up 20-12. Chicago State refused to go away quietly and responded with an 11-3 run to tie the set 23-23. The Wolverines were able to gather themselves and stop the CSU run by scoring the last two points of the set to win 25-23.

In the fourth set, UVU was once again able to come out strong by jumping out to a 20-13 lead. Just like in the third set Chicago State were persistent as they made a small run to cut into the lead making it 23-19. Once again the Wolverines were able to halt the CSU run and close them out 25-19 as they won the match 3-1.

As a team, UVU finished with 45 kills and 11 service aces in what was an all-around team effort. Sophomore Kendra Nock had nine of the team’s 13 blocks that were a big key to their win. Senior outside hitter Kazna Tanuvasa finished with 11 kills and four digs while senior right back Kaili Downs had ten kills. Freshman setter Natalie Pamer led the team with 19 assists and six digs and sophomore setter Abbie Miller added 17 assists. Sophomore libero Bryton Bishop led the Wolverines with 12 digs.

UVU has four games left on the season as they will look to move up in the WAC standings starting with a road game against Grand Canyon. The game will be Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. MT and will be streamed on ESPN+.