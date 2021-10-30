Campus Store Celebrates Grand Opening

President Astrid Tuminez cut the ribbon, officially opening UVU's new Campus Store which includes campus swag, an Apple Store, Scoops and Starbucks. Photo by Aidan Soto.

President Astrid Tuminez cut the ribbon on the brand new Campus Store on Wednesday, formally opening it to campus. Students can lounge on couches, play video games, grab a beverage at Starbucks or ice cream at Scoops. Students can pick up tech at the authorized Apple Store and represent their school pride with available spirit wear.

“Under President Tuminez’s leadership, the stars have really aligned for us to make this difference happen,” said Jacob Atkin, the current associate vice president of finance for UVU. “We committed to a $25 million remodel of the Student Center. Part of that is the bookstore, part of it is the food courts and the expansion of the student services.”

This relocation and remodel of the student store offers a larger space for those to enjoy. “We were able to move to an online distribution for our textbooks,” said Atkin. “Freeing up a significant amount of space for our center.”

Despite some setbacks, such as product-delivery delays, labor shortages, and the pandemic, many students were impressed with the finished outcome.

“Compared to the other campuses I’ve been to, this is so much more of an interactive environment,” said Javier Salizar, a freshman finance major. “I feel like this isn’t just a campus store, but it’s also a [gathering] place. And with the installment of these TVs and these interactive stands, I feel that the impact is going to not only be a place to buy a notebook, but also a place to come hang out.”

The “Grand Opening” took place from Oct. 26 – 28, including games, give-aways and discounts for attendees. Photo by Aidan Soto.

The student store is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information and to stay up to date on deals, follow the Campus Store on Facebook @UVUCampusStore.