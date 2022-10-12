Brady McKinlay wins third-straight tournament after dominant performance at the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational

Brady McKinlay is now the winner of three-straight individual titles for UVU (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

Men’s golf finished the fall season with second place finish after three Wolverines finished top 10

Utah Valley University’s Brady McKinlay has won his third straight tournament after a seven stroke win at the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational. McKinlay started the tournament off hot with a 5-under-par first round followed by a 4-under-par second round and 2-under-par final round totaling a 11-under-par 202 round (66-67-69).

As a team the Wolverines shot a 5-over-par 857 (285-286-286) placing second in the ten team tournament just four strokes behind the host and winning team, Wichita State who finished with a 1-over-par 853 (289-280-284).

The Grier Jones Shoker Invitational was the last fall tournament in which McKinlay posted his season best 11-under-par behind a 17 birdie performance with only 5 birdies or worse in the 36 hole tournament. Joseph Glenn and Ryan Seamons also finished in the top 10 with Glenn posting a 2-over-par 215 (68-76-51) finishing tied for sixth and Seamons who played as an individual shot a 216 (74-67-75) 3-over-par tournament placing him in ninth.

Andrew Hawk, Caden Weber, and Landon Anderson rounded out the Wolverine team for the tournament. Hawk finished tied for twenty-fifth shooting 7-over-par 220 (72-71-77). Weber finished tied for thirty-seventh at 11-over-par totaling 224 (79-72-72). Anderson finished at 17-over-par posting 230 (80-77-73) finishing in fifty second.

The Grier Jones Shocker Invitational is played in Wichita, Kansas and is held at the Crestview Country Club. The Crestview Country Club is a par 71 and totals 6939 yards.

The Wolverines next tournament is not until Feb. 11 as they kick off the spring season at the SUU Pat Hicks Invitational in St. George, UT.

For a full schedule and more information visit gouvu.com.

