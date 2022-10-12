Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 7 | The Wheel of Wellness

7 hours ago Jefferson Albright
COVER ART: Two students ride by on a tandem bike. Overhead, text reads "Wellness for Wolverines"

Hello everyone, and welcome back to Wellness for Wolverines! This week, Jefferson and Josh discuss some changes coming to the Health and Wellness section of the UVU Review, mainly the wellness wheel. Going forward, the H&W section will be cycling through the wheel, focusing on a different area of wellness. Tune in to learn what that all means!

Wellness for Wolverines is a podcast for students by students.

