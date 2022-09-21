Brady McKinlay wins Ram Masters Invitational, Wolverines place third

Men’s golf fairs well in Ram Masters Invitational having four Wolverines individually finish in the top 40 of the field.

The Utah Valley University Wolverines placed 3rd in the Ram Masters Invitational hosted by Colorado State University, who won the tournament with a team score of 17-under-par. Brady McKinlay finished first overall in the tournament. The Wolverines finished the tournament with round scores of 279, 280, and 278 tallying 837 total strokes throughout the tournament and finishing at 3-under-par.

UVU’s Brady McKinlay finished individual play 9-under-par in which he scored 201 in the entirety of the tournament, four strokes better than the individuals tied for second.

McKinlay started the tournament with a first round score of 1-over-par which he started with an eagle on the first hole. McKinlay cleaned up his game with a bogey free second round in which he shot 66 bringing his tournament score to 3-under-par. In his final round McKinlay finished the round with only one bogey, five birdies, and one eagle on hole 15 giving him a comfortable three stroke lead entering the last three holes of the tournament. Mckinlay would par out finishing with a round total of 6-under-par and tournament score of 9-under par giving him his first tournament win of the season.

Joseph Glenn, Tyan Seamons, and Caden Weber all finished in the top 40 with Glenn posting a 1-under-par performance, Seamons scoring 4-over-par, and Weber scoring 5-over-par.

The Ram Master Invitational is played in Fort Collins, CO at Fort Collins Country Club. The course is a Par 70 and totals 7234 yards.

The Wolverines next invitational will be the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational hosted by Colorado University in Erie, Colorado on Oct. 3rd & 4th.

For a full schedule and more information visit gouvu.com.