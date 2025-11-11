Alex Perry defines herself

The joys of calling a place as beautiful as Utah home are not lost on Alex.

Health has always been important to Alex Perry, a junior nursing student from Provo.

Living under the sprawling shadows of Kyhv Peak, it was the first peak Alex ever summited. Alex said she “doesn’t even remember how old she was.” Enjoying the outdoors was ingrained in her from a young age.?

Running marathons, pushing herself in the gym, hiking Mount Timpanogos, backpacking in the Wasatch Mountains; Alex doesn’t consciously live an active lifestyle, it’s simply who she is.

“My whole life I’ve been active,” said Perry. “Fitness is integrated into my identity.”

Alex had been dealing with painful migraines and double vision since Dec. 2024. On Feb. 17, 2025, Alex got a CT scan to try and get some answers. The results of the scan were immediate, and she discovered something no one could truly prepare for: a tumor in her brain. While the official type of cancer has yet to be confirmed, there was enough to determine that Alex has terminal grade 4 brain cancer.

In a matter of days, Alex’s routine of school, work, and fitness was replaced with appointments, treatment, and the unknown.?

In a post on her social media, Alex shared the questions for this uncharted territory that were her first few weeks: “there have been a lot of emotions the past couple of weeks. Especially what my life is going to look like moving forward. What does this mean for my health?”

Alex outside Huntsman Cancer Institute where she has been receiving treatment. | Photo Credit: Alex Perry

Alex’s future plans of nursing school, marathons, hikes, etc. were all put on hold.

The cancer had inserted itself into her life, but Alex was determined to take back control. This would not define her.

After the diagnosis, Alex began sharing her treatment journey on social media.

“I didn’t want to text every single person I know and let them know updates; everyone was texting me, and it was just overwhelming,” said Alex. “It started out as a mainstream platform to get information out.”

While social media has been a tool in updating the people in Alex’s life on her recovery and treatments, it also gave her the opportunity to steer the conversation away from her condition.

Alex’s social media account shares more in common with someone documenting their Iron Man training than it does with a person going through brain cancer treatment. By April, she was sharing videos of her doing the things she loves, running 21 miles for her 21st birthday, summitting peaks, backpacking in Escalante, and so many more incredible athletic feats. Alex said, “[cancer] felt like my whole world, so hiking and running have been a way to escape.”

Alex at the top of Timpanogos Peak, the first peak she summitted after her diagnosis. | Photo Credit: Alex Perry

“When you get diagnosed with something so serious, it’s the only thing people talk about when they see you again, but I’m doing all of these other things,” said Alex. “It’s not my whole identity, that’s why my Instagram is both.”

While it wasn’t her intention, her social media has reached people outside of her circle, especially people going through similar battles.

“I’ve had a ton of messages like ‘I’m going through something similar, and watching these videos is super comforting’ or ‘it’s so inspiring to see you still hiking’…there have been dozens of people messaging me and commenting.”?

Alex’s husband, Ethan Perry, a pre-med major from Draper, said he thinks her social media account is “amazing.” “It’s amazing for her because before, when she was going through it, there was no positive, now it feels like there’s a positive aspect to it,” said Ethan.

Alex after surgery with her husband Ethan. | Photo Credit: Alex Perry

Ethan compares Alex’s social media to a journal, but “a journal people can use.” Their experience navigating the early stages of this process and documentation of the process have made Alex a great asset to many who are going through the same fight.

While recently Alex has gotten closer to what her athletic limits were before the diagnosis, she still remembers when she wasn’t sure if she would be able to live this lifestyle again. Early in treatment, namely during her first round of radiation and chemo, which ended in May, the idea of moving her body in the way she was used to seemed like a far, distant future.

Alex describes this time, saying: “I couldn’t stay awake for longer than two hours before falling asleep; everything felt like slow motion. Going on walks, I had to walk so slowly.”

These challenging moments have given Alex a new appreciation for what these activities mean to her, as well as to Ethan. Ethan describes them as, “one of the most invaluable things we do, I think the way I look at it is a lot different than I used to, I’m a lot more grateful for the times that we have where we can hike now… It’s more valuable.”

Alex shares a similar sentiment. Because of her condition, the preparation and planning process has become a lot more important. “If it was hard, it wasn’t that hard,” Alex said in reference to hiking before the diagnosis. “The level of difficulty has changed, and I can’t just wake up and go hike [Mount Timpanogos] without planning it.”

Alex enjoying a walk during recovery. | Photo Credit: Alex Perry

These added steps to the process have made Alex appreciate being able to do these outdoor activities more. It is no longer a given, but something that takes care and attention throughout the entire exercise.

A particular turning point in the recovery process was being able to summit Mountain Timpanogos, a favorite of hers and Ethan. In the middle of her chemotherapy treatment, they decided to make the trek. Initially, Alex was going to just make it to the saddle of the peak, as she anticipated the final summit to be too much for her at the time. But when she got to that point, she said, “No, I have to do this.”

This instilled confidence in her ability to push herself. She recalls thinking, “wow, I can really do this,” and since then has been able to do more challenging outings.

This fall in particular has been difficult for Alex as she’s watched those around her return to the classroom.

After the diagnosis, Alex pulled out of her Spring 2025 classes and did not enroll for the Fall 2025 semester.

Alex showing off her scare after her initial biopsy. | Photo Credit: Alex Perry

Alex is a committed learner. Alex shared: “I’ve always been driven by being educated, I want to be educated, and I have had this goal to be in the medical field for 15 years. When you can’t do it, you realize how much you take it for granted.”

Alex was on the UVU campus for a family member’s graduation this Spring. The return to what was once normal was painful. “It was so rough,” said Alex. “Just realizing my whole world just stopped, I hadn’t really processed it until I was there.”

This inability to be on campus and learning has been particularly difficult. Alex hopes to take classes next semester, continuing her work to earn a nursing degree.

Between treatment and being outdoors, Alex has kept herself busy by working a few shifts a month at a clinic attached to the Timpanogos Hospital with Utah Valley Pediatrics.

Recovery is headed in a positive direction for Alex as recent procedures have offered some relief from symptoms.

“She just keeps going, no matter what,” said Ethan. “That’s something I look up to a lot; her drive has somehow increased.”

Alex after completing the Big Cottonwood Marathon on Sept. 13. | Photo Credit, Alex Perry.

Through this experience, Alex has learned not to take things for granted. Luxuries as simple as the freedom to drive were not available to her not long ago.

She encourages all to take all the opportunities you can to be with people and try new things. “Now that I couldn’t, it was a big regret that small things got in the way,” said Alex. “Stop making excuses.”