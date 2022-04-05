Instructions:

1 Mix all ingredients in a bowl until well-combined.

2 Roll into 1 inch balls.

3 Lay a thin layer of oats and mini chocolate chips on your work surface and roll the balls around in the mixture.

4 Roll again into hands to pack in the oats and chocolate chips.

5 Serve in the mini serving cups.

*Tip: if you can chill the mixture before you roll them it may be easier to work with, so maybe make all of it and chill the mixture while you roll out a little bit at a time.

*If there isn’t time to chill the mixture, it’s totally fine, it just might be a little bit stickier to work with.