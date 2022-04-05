Tasty Tuesday: Power Ball Recipe

10 hours ago Chloe Nielson
Easy Power Oat Balls

Photo credit: Gimme Some Oven https://www.gimmesomeoven.com/no-bake-energy-bites/

Tuesday April 5, 2022 UVU’s Wellness Center presents another tasty treat recipe that is both nutritious and delicious.

Only 5 simple ingredients!

Recipe:
1 c oats
½ c flaxseed
½ c mini semi sweet mini chips
2/3 c peanut butter (creamy)
2 tbsp honey
**Each recipe makes about 20 balls (depending on size), so make the recipe about 8-10x. The size of the balls for the samples should be about ½ an inch or ¾ of an inch in diameter.

Instructions:
1 Mix all ingredients in a bowl until well-combined.
2 Roll into 1 inch balls.
3 Lay a thin layer of oats and mini chocolate chips on your work surface and roll the balls around in the mixture.
4 Roll again into hands to pack in the oats and chocolate chips.
5 Serve in the mini serving cups.
*Tip: if you can chill the mixture before you roll them it may be easier to work with, so maybe make all of it and chill the mixture while you roll out a little bit at a time.
*If there isn’t time to chill the mixture, it’s totally fine, it just might be a little bit stickier to work with.

Be sure to check back in every Tuesday for more nutritious, quick and easy snack ideas!

