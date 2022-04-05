UVU drops home series 2-1 against Sacramento State over the weekend

The Utah Valley baseball team was unable to complete the comeback Sunday as Sacramento State took the game 5-3 along with the series (2-1). Mick Madsen began the comeback late in the 8th inning with a leadoff triple. After an important single from Paul Vossen and a clutch RBI single from Cole Jordan, Madsen made it to home plate. Next bat Drew Sims pulled off another RBI to pull the Wolverines within 2 runs.

In the next inning, UVU had enough runners on base to tie the game following a one-out walk from Cutchen. Sacramento State then recorded back-to-back strikeouts to seal the game and halt the comeback.

In an interesting turn of events Kayler Yates was moved from shortstop to pitcher in the 7th inning. Yates didn’t yield a single run to the Hornets in the final three innings.

UVU outperformed the Hornets offensively throughout the game, out hitting them 12-7 with Mitch Moralez leading the way going 3-for-5 while scoring a run. With solid play from all our Wolverines you can’t help but be excited for future games this season despite the loss.

Ending the three-game home series with the loss, UVU stands at 9-19 as they head to SLC to take on the Utes on April 5.