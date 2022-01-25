Tasty Tuesday: Spinach in a Smoothie??

Join the Student Life and Wellness Center in SL 118A Demonstration Kitchen for Tasty Tuesday. This week grab a yummy smoothie. Every Tuesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. get a free healthy sample of recipes that are both nutritious and delicious.

This Tuesday, January 25 the Demo Kitchen is putting your favorite leafy green in a peanut buttery, chocolatey ice cold treat. For those who were not able to grab one today here’s the recipe for making this healthy smoothie at home!

Chocolate Spinach Smoothie recipe card from the Center for Student Health and Wellness

Why are these ingredients the best for a healthy cold treat? To break it down The Student Life and Wellness Center gave us those details as well:

Chocolate Spinach Smoothie ingredient card from the Center for Student Health and Wellness

Be sure to head down to the Demonstration Kitchen in SL 118A every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to try out tasty recipes and check back here to try out the recipe on your own!

Did you make this smoothie? We want to see! Leave your smoothie pictures in the comments or send them to us via Instagram @uvureview and we will be sure to post the best one on our social media.