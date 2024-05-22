UVU Baseball finishes second in WAC after outstanding season

UVU is looking to bring home the hardware Photo by: Kennedy Evans/UVU Marketing

The Utah Valley Baseball team finished their season 28-27 overall and 18-12 in WAC play cementing themselves as a No. 3 seed in the WAC tournament.

This will be the highest seed for the Wolverines in school history.

Daniel Dickenson has been the main piece of success for the Wolverines recording 84 hits, 17 home runs and 50 RBIs while batting .361.

Dickenson has exceeded all expectations in his last two years as a Wolverine breaking multiple records.

This year, Dickson has stolen a total of 40 bases which not only is first in the WAC, but also surpasses school history as he now holds the record for most stolen bases in a season (40).

Jayden Smith, Burke Camper, Calyn Halvorson, and Garret Broussard also played a huge part in the Wolverine’s success, each averaging above .300 in the batting category.

Mitch Mueller pitched 13 games this year making a huge impact as the Wolverine’s go-to starter. Mueller averaged 4.2 strikeouts while holding all opponents to just 4.4 hits per game giving him a 5-1 on the mound this season.

Braden Boisfert pitched a total of 8 games ending with a record of 6-2. Boisfert also recorded 66 strikeouts leading all Wolverines in that category and finishing eighth in the WAC.

Head coach Eddie Smith has turned this baseball program into a powerhouse going back-to-back seasons with a winning record in the WAC and a great opportunity to bring home a trophy to Orem.

After going 18-12 in the WAC, scoring above 20 runs in two games, and beating cross-town rival BYU, Utah Valley looks for its first-ever WAC Championship this week.

The first pitch will be thrown Wednesday, May 22 at noon as the Wolverines will play UTRGV.

All games will be played in Mesa, AZ at Hohokam Stadium and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Kaleb Dyer is a Senior Staff writer for the UVU Review. Kaleb was born and raised in Draper, Utah and is majoring in communications with a minor in journalism. In his free time, Kaleb loves watching all sports but mostly college football and basketball. He loves writing for Utah Valley sports page and his dream is to one day become a sports broadcaster and/or journalist.

