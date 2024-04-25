MBB: Allen declines Wolverine comeback, commits to Utah State

Drake Allen is an Aggie, photo by UVU Athletics.

Utah Valley guard Drake Allen, who entered the transfer portal on April 10, has ended his portal holdout and committed to Utah State via his Instagram.

The Review reported on the announcement of his portal entrance which highlighted just how important Allen was for the future of the program. Allen averaged 12 points per contest with four assists per game with a solid 43% from the field.

Though struggled from deep, Allen could score from anywhere.

This is a brutal blow for the Wolverines who are losing their best player, plain and simple. Allen would have two more years of eligibility but instead is heading to his fourth in-state school after leaving Snow College, Southern Utah, and now UVU.

Allen will immediately make an impact on the Aggies who lost head coach Danny Sprinkle, as well as about half the team, to Washington or other portal opportunities, including Mountain West Player of the Year, Great Osobor.

Utah State is the reigning Mountain West Champions and picked up a first-round victory over No. 9-seeded TCU in the NCAA Tournament this year before falling to national runner-up Purdue.

The Wolverines will now have to look to the portal to find a spark in its lineup with the departure of former Utah State big Trevin Dorius and Jaden McClanahan to graduation while losing K’mani Doughty and Allen to the transfer portal.

