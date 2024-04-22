New student council coming in next year: What to expect

Photo by Matthew Drachman

UVU students can expect to see some new faces on the student council this upcoming year. On Thursday, April 18, the council unanimously ratified next year’s council.

Newly elected Student Body President Mimi Barney discussed the process of selecting the new council members. “We had a large applicant pool, a lot of different people that came and applied, a lot of different personalities; it made it [really] hard at the end of the day to be able to narrow down who we wanted.” A list of next year’s student council members is as follows. Mimi Barney Student Body President Ian Gotcher VP of Academics Ava Gonzalez VP of Connection Kyle Cullimore VP of Activities Macy Robbins Exec. Asst. Alex Stewart Event Chair Aspen Allred Event Chair Fran Calderon-Mora Event Chair Grace Christensen Event Chair Brady Crane Event Chair Nicole Bigler Event Chair Julio Morales Asst. to Activities VP Katherine Solorzano Inclusion Co-Chair Victor Bueno Inclusion Co-Chair Chloe Kuck Civic Engagement Chair Naomi Wilden Asst. to Connection VP Emma Bauman Senator Engineering and Tech Liam Theiss Senator for Health and Public Service Migual Mayorga Senator for Humanities and Social Sciences Kevin Kuehne Senator for Science Brianna Bastian Senator for the Arts Ashleigh Borders Senator for Education Laudy Lindsey Senator for Business Maddi Larsen Asst. to Academics VP

Barney plans to focus on inclusivity as UVUSA increases collaboration among different groups: “Everyone’s equal, and everyone works together, at the end of the day we’re all students we’re all trying to have really great experiences inside and outside of the classroom.”

Next year’s VP of Academics Ian Gotcher is optimistic about next year’s council: “It’s going to be a good year. We are definitely going to want to continue all the good initiatives that this year’s council has done.”

Brianna Bastian will be coming onto the council next year as senator for the school of the arts. Bastian spoke on what she believes is important going into the new year. “I think something that is important for students to know is just that UVUSA is there for them,” she explained. “The job of UVUSA is to advocate for and be a voice for the students.” She encourages students to participate in different events and speak up if they would like to see any changes.

The council also discussed Wolverine Fest, which concludes this Saturday, April 20, with a sunset market and sounds. The market and activities will go from 4 – 7:30 p.m. There will be a concert from 4 – 9 p.m., headlining rising musician BRENN. A variety of vendors and food trucks will be there for people to enjoy. Follow the link here for more information.

