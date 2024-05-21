Celebrating UVU’s biggest graduating class and shifting gears for fall

Utah Valley University’s Commencement exercises in the UCCU Center in Orem, Utah on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Photo Credit: Jay Drowns, UVU Marketing

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As the 2023-2024 academic year ends, The Review will pause our regular articles, podcasts, broadcasts, and social media posts until the fall semester.

UVU Celebrates Largest Graduating Class in History

Congratulations to our incredible students for a successful year! With 10,197 graduates receiving 12,489 degrees and certificates, the UVU class of 2024 is the largest in the university’s history.



Professors lined the hallways to kick off the commencement celebration, cheering enthusiastically as the graduating seniors paraded from the Fugal Gateway Building to the UCCU Event Center. The charged atmosphere created an epic experience, with graduates feeling immense pride as their professors’ cheers echoed through the halls, marking this milestone with heartfelt support and joy.

To our graduates, especially all those who worked and volunteered at The Review, we are immensely proud of your achievements and can’t wait to see what you accomplish next.

The Review’s former Editor-in-Chief, Matthew Drachman was awarded a Bachelor of Science

Photo credit: Emily Muñoz, UVU Marketing

Gentry White, our Senior News Editor graduated alongside her canine companion, Pepper with a Bachelor of Arts

Photo Credit: Kennedy Evans, UVU Marketing

Join The Review Team: Exciting Opportunities Await

With UVU’s largest graduating class, our newspaper has seen significant turnover as many dedicated staff members move on to new adventures. We are now actively recruiting for the fall semester and seeking enthusiastic volunteers. If you have a passion for writing, content creation, marketing, print or digital design, reporting, interviewing, photography, podcasting, filmmaking, attending events, or simply want hands-on experience in a dynamic work environment, we encourage you to apply. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a real-world production team, contribute to our vibrant community, and develop valuable skills for your future career.



To those returning, we look forward to bringing you more amazing content in the new school year.

Enjoy your summer, stay safe, and we’ll see you in the fall for another fantastic year!



Written by Elizabeth Powell, Executive News Director 2024-2025

