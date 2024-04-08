Wellness for Wolverines – Navigating College Relationships

On this episode Natalie sits down with their best friend that she made during college, Aniela. They go through topics of changes of friendships and loneliness when coming into college, how these relationships in College change your life, and how to maintain good relationships while doing so much. Although not professional advice these experience will hopefully help give hope to those just starting this new chapter of life.

