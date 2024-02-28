Wellness Wednesday – UVU Food Pantry

Kyle Asman

February 28, 2024

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Natalie sits down with Kinsey from the UVU food pantry to discuss food insecurity, services on campus to help alleviate pressure from food insecurity and Utah’s SNAP program.

You can learn more about UVU’s food pantry at: https://www.uvu.edu/studentcare/food/index.html