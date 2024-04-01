✕
Home
News
Arts & Culture
Health & Wellness
Sports
Podcast
Broadcast
✕
Search for:
Search
Home
News
Arts & Culture
Health & Wellness
Sports
Podcast
Broadcast
Search for:
Search
“Get on sets as fast as you can”; Daxon Geldmacher shares insights he’s learned as a director.
Hayden Rasmussen
April 1, 2024
Reading Time:
< 1
minute
Daxon Geldmacher is a senior completing his capstone project in the directing track of UVU’s outstanding cinema department. In this interview he shares insights and lessons he’s learned.
Share this:
Facebook
X
Related