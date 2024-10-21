TAG: Student-run UVU theatre

The Theatre Arts Guild (TAG) is a student-run theatre company at Utah Valley University. They put on three shows per season: one in late August, in November and in May. From direction to choreography, each production is entirely student-run.

The Review spoke with TAG president Taytum Ligman about what makes TAG special and what her plans are to make it better than ever before. “As president,” she informed us, “I am more involved in the technical side of things, like making scheduling and purchase requests, holding meetings with my council, and planning all shows and activities.” Without these things, TAG could not run smoothly.

On top of those responsibilities, Ligman is involved in making the community a better place. She stated that she has been collaborating with the Theatre Department Chair to plan service activities. On Oct 5, they will be cleaning up the Noorda Center. “We want the space we work in to be organized and inviting,” she explained.

Ligman also has plans to take TAG to assisted living homes around Christmas and Valentine’s Day, to sing to the people living there.

Ligman excitedly told us she has many plans for improving TAG. One of her main goals is to make it more of an activity-based club, so they can meet with people who are not on the council. “I would like TAG to be a place where people feel they can come to appreciate theatre and art and to make friends with people who have similar interests,” she claimed.

Ligman feels that hosting more activities and including all students, regardless of whether they are on the council or even theatre students, will help make this happen. Ligman already has open activities planned, such as a social at a park and a Halloween party.

Another event TAG hosts is a banquet at the end of the school year, where they give out awards to students involved in TAG productions.

“We want to show that we really do appreciate what our students do for our club and see that they get recognized for their hard work,” Ligman stated.

Faculty are also invited to the banquet so they can see what their students have achieved. One faculty member is chosen each year to receive an award as a thank you for what they have done.

What sets TAG apart from other productions on campus is that there are no restrictions for auditioning. Other productions require that students take certain classes before auditioning and mostly give roles to theatre majors. TAG considers and casts anyone; they don’t even need to be a student. They always post on their Instagram and put out a company call for the theatre production, so people know when auditions are coming up.

To become a student director or technician for TAG, an application is made available for the upcoming season at the end of each season. Ligman admits, “Some casts and crews are as small as three to five people, but it is amazing what you can do with so few people.”

TAG has already put on its first of three productions. The show they had planned for November fell through so they are currently working out the details of what their next show will be. “Our hope is to have a 24-hour theatre extravaganza. It will be a unique challenge, but we are excited for how it turns out,” Ligman revealed. Their last production of the season will be a musical rendition of “What is Luv?” in May.

Support your fellow students by attending TAG productions. To stay updated on upcoming shows and activities, follow @taguvu on Instagram.

