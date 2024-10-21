UVU Theatre Presents: Ozma of Oz

Sensory-friendly with plenty of humor and character, Ozma of Oz is a must-see theater Performance. The actors bring to life a wonderful show with lots of careful preparation and work. The process of this show officially started last August, when rehearsals began under the careful supervision of show director Dr. John Newman. “We started every rehearsal with a sit-down talk from Dr. Newman. He would tell us all about the lore behind the show and various Oz fun facts,” recalls Keller-Lee C., the actress for General of Oz. “He wanted this show to be the best that it could be. It’s a passion project for him.”

It paid off.

The hours spent preparing and getting ready for the performance were proven in the many bouts of laughter and the gasps that rang through the audience on more than one occasion. They were proven in the awe with which the audience regarded the many characters and costumes. With thrilling fights, moving dialogue, incredible costumes and spectacular behind-the-scenes work, this show has a little something for everyone to love and enjoy.

Beginning with what could seem like an ordinary steamboat trip to Australia, things quickly go awry amid a storm when our lovable protagonist Dorothy Gale, and her uncle, Henry, find themselves thrust unexpectedly into Oz. This is where the audience meets the humorous Billina, and the steadfast TikTok, launching Dorothy and her Uncle Henry headfirst into a grand adventure in a race against Nome King Roquat and a battle for time. Very quickly, things go wrong again for the characters when they face off against the tyrannical and self-obsessed Princess Langwidere and her loyal Nanda.

After a long series of misfortunes and separations, Dorothy finds herself teaming up with Ozma of Oz as they prepare to face the Nome King and his subjects, alongside the General of Oz and the Army of Oz. With a beautiful fight sequence, the audience is present for the long-awaited and wished for victory, but the show doesn’t end there. The cast take the viewers back to the regular world with Dorothy and her Uncle Henry, where the audience had the pleasure of learning the real meaning of the show Ozma of Oz, as portrayed by the talented actors and actresses.

The wonderful performances by the cast are supplemented by brilliant lighting, fantastic sets, and a fabulous sound design. The lighting takes the audience to the world of Oz alongside Dorothy and her Uncle Henry and ensures that every change in mood is expressed to the fullest. The sound design backs this up, adding to the humor when necessary or causing Nome King Roquat to boom across the stage in stature and voice.

The sets move in time with the characters thanks to the stage crew, changing constantly to showcase the ever-moving journey embarked on by the protagonist and her crew. And the costumes finish this magical effect, submerging the audience very vividly in the imagination of the brilliant minds behind the production. From director to costume designer, from lighting designer to the fight choreographer, it’s evident that a lot of love went into this production. And that’s not to mention everything else like hair and make-up or the scenic designer.

Ozma of Oz is a show that lasts a little over an hour. However, the production takes the audience on a magical and moving journey before hitting its final syllable. Keller-Lee C. gives the meaning of the show life in her one final wish to express to the audience: “Time well spent is not time wasted. The show has a lot of themes surrounding time, so spend your time doing things you love. When you get older, it doesn’t mean that your life is over, it just means that you’ve lived.”

