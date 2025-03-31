End of the semester with the School of the Arts

As the of the spring semester at UVU ends, UVU’s School of the Arts begins graduate showcases for its art students and the long line of senior recitals for music students. Both of the orchestras at UVU ramp up the magnitude of their performances in their rush to the end of the semester, and the theatre program begins to run their last shows.

Music department

The UVU Symphony Orchestra conducted by Dr. Chau with a wonderful solo violin performed by world-class violinist Aubree Oliverson will perform works by Jean Sibelius on April 1. Pieces performed include Sibelius’s Finlandia and his Symphony No. 2.

Join the UVU Jazz Orchestra on April 2 as they perform some of the most important pieces of the past and present jazz scene in a celebration of that culture.

April 8 rings in Mixtape Live, with a series of original and cover performances from the students in the Commercial Music Program with a show that is guaranteed to have the audience dancing in their seats.

April 11 and 12 are a two-show production by the UVU Opera department: Scenes from the Magic Flute. Whether the audience is experienced in the art form or a newcomer, this show is designed to fascinate and thrill all.

April 11 also brings to UVU an exciting collaboration from Dancing with the Stars Champions Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy. This production features the UVU Symphony Orchestra alongside community and youth orchestras Utah Valley Symphony and the Utah Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra, with vocals from Lexi Walker, Dallyn Vail Bayles, Alex Boye and more.

The UVU Percussion Ensemble and Steel Band is hosting a not-to-miss performance on April 14, followed by the Emerald Singers and Deep Green collaboration on April 16. The UVU Chamber Choir performs on April 18, the UVU Wind Symphony on April 22 and the UVU Chamber Orchestra on April 23, ending the semester with a celebration of talent.

Art department

Graduating or soon-to-be graduates of the Art department are also being celebrated by the School of the Arts. Be sure to stop by the gallery on 6th and the gallery on 4th to see the following exhibitions:

Until April 3, at both galleries there is the exhibition of the Art and Design BFA graduating students’ work. An exhibition of student work will also be held at UVU’s Lakemount Manor Museum of Art.

April 7 and 8 will also be the Spring Art Bazaar where students will be selling their own art. Previously only open for ceramic work, the options have now expanded to include more fine arts.

April 10-17 will be a celebration of Graphic Design BFA students as their work is presented in the galleries on 6th and 4th.

Department of theatre

April 4-12 is UVU Theatre’s ‘‘Little Women.’’ Fans of the beloved story will not want to miss this production from UVU’s talented theatre students.

April 17 and 18 bring productions from the Short Attention Span Theatre, ringing in the end of a very successful season for the Department of Theatre and the hard-working and talented students who take part in those productions in any stage or format.

Department of dance

There are just three dance performances left this semester that audiences will not want to miss. April 10-12 is a series of senior capstone performances of UVU’s graduating dancers as they prepare for the world beyond UVU, showcasing their creative talents and athletic ability.

April 18 and 19 is a presentation of ‘‘A Moment in Time’’ by UVU’s Ballroom Dance Company, bringing to the stage enthusiasm for the art of International and American ballroom styles, including Latin, Standard Ballroom, Smooth and Rhythm.

To bring the semester to its close, join the UVU Hip-Hop crew, Espirit d.c. as they groove on-stage with work from students and professionals through hip-hop elements of dance, DJing and graffiti.

Don’t miss out on any of these events and be sure to get tickets at: https://uvunoorda.universitytickets.com