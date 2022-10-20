Conan Gray comes to Salt Lake City on his Superache tour

On the tail end of his Superache tour the “King of Sad Boy Pop” Conan Gray performed at the Union in Salt Lake City.

Conan Gray made his second to last stop on his Superache tour at the Union in Salt Lake City, Utah performing for around 30,000 fans.

Before Gray’s appearance he had an opening performance by Baby Queen, the South African singer based in London is most recently known for her songs written for the Heartstopper Netflix series. Baby Queen performed her songs, Raw Thoughts, Nobody Really Cares, Colours of You, Dover Beach, Buzzkill (>) Lazy, and Want Me.

Gray originally planned to have two openers Baby Queen, as well as an American singer-songwriter and former model, Kacy Hill. However, Hill posted back on Oct. 2 stating, “Back home, finishing a new album the rest of the year. Thank you @conangray for having me. These shows were so fun and I loved meeting so many of you after.” According to the tour poster, Hill didn’t perform with Gray for roughly half of the previously planned performances. There was no other information regarding Hill’s reasoning for the shortened time on the Superache tour.

After a long intermission, Gray opened up his show by performing Disaster the third song on his Superache album. Followed after were Telepath, Fight or Flight, The Exit, Wish you Were Sober, Best Friend, People Watching, Overdrive, Checkmate, Jigsaw, Family Line, Heather, Maniac, and finished with an encore of Memories.

Many fans know the 23-year-old from his beginning hit songs in his 2018 album “Sunset Season,” however, his beginning work wasn’t performed during his Superache tour. Gray has now been showcased on the cover of numerous magazines such as VOGUE MAN HK, UPROXX, GQ KOREA, ELLE MEN AUTUMN, PAPER MAGAZINE, etc.

With 6.9 million followers on Instagram Gray has risen like a star and earned his nickname the “King of Sad Boy Pop” he also has 20,389,456 monthly listeners on Spotify. Gray has been very open with his mental health struggles, overcoming his childhood, and being bullied as a kid. Gray talked about his inspiration and meaning behind some of his songs in between performances, such as explaining how his song Heather was written about, a girl he went to high school with who was named Heather in real life.

The Superache tour began on Sept. 16, in Louisville, KY and will end on Nov. 19, in Melbourne, AU.

