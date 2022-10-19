Wellness for Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 8

7 hours ago Meg McKellar

This week, Jefferson reviews the article published this week about Intuitive eating, and goes over 3 of the 10 pillars of intuitive eating. This new push against diet culture has been gaining traction, so tune in to get the low-down!

