Ronnie Price named the newest member of men’s basketball staff

9 hours ago Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Former Utah Valley men's basketball star, Ronnie Price, was named as the team's Director of Player Development. Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics.

Former Utah Valley men’s basketball player and member of the Utah Jazz, Ronnie Price, was announced as the Director of Player Development for the team.

“Ronnie Price is a tremendous leader who will have a huge impact on the UVU men’s basketball program,” said head coach Mark Madsen in a statement. “I got to know Ronnie playing summer pickup basketball in 2004 at UVU. At that time, I was blown away not only with his basketball skill, but with who he is as a person. Ronnie later joined the Lakers and his knowledge of the game stood head and shoulders above the rest. Ronnie is going to have a huge impact here. I feel incredibly excited that he is joining the UVU staff.”

Price played for the Wolverines from 2002-2005 after transferring to the program from Nicholls State. As a senior, Price started 28 games for the Wolverines, averaging 24.3 points per game and shooting 43% from the field and 36% from 3-point range.

Price signed with the Sacramento Kings following his senior season. He would go on to have a 12-year NBA career — including stints with the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trailblazers, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers.

During his four seasons with the Jazz — from 2007-2011 — Price averaged 12.3 minutes, 3.8 points and 1.6 assists per game.

