Bell reaches 1,000 kills in 3-0 win on Senior Day

The Utah Valley Wolverines took their second 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-11, 25-21) over the Seattle University Redhawks in their season finale on Senior Day. The Wolverines end the season with a 13-12 record overall and a 8-6 record in conference play.

The Wolverines started the first set tied with the Redhawks 3-3, and then took the lead going forward without looking back. Seattle U managed to close the gap when the Wolverines led 8-6 and 19-16, but then the Wolverines took a 6-1 run to close out the set and win 25-17. Kristen Bell led the way with four kills, one service ace and two blocks. Bell scored her 1,000th career kill to give the Wolverines a 24-16 lead before the Wolverines closed the set out. Tori Dorius also had a huge first set with five kills.

At the start of the second set, the Wolverines and Redhawks were tied 4-4. The Wolverines then went on a whopping 21-7 run to close out the set, winning it 25-11. Kristen Bell added four more kills and a service ace in the set, while Tori Dorius added two more kills and Kaili Downs jumped to four kills overall.

The third set started as a surprise for the Wolverines as the Redhawks jumped to an early 8-2 lead. However, The Wolverines took a 10-3 run to take the lead at 12-11 and then outscored the Redhawks 13-10 to close out the game after some close calls that went the Wolveries way. The Redhawks were able to get back within two when the Wolverines led 23-21, but the Wolverines closed out the set with back-to-back scores.

Kristen Bell ended her day with a double-double, having twelves kills, ten digs and three blocks. Tori Dorius ended with nine kills and three blocks, Kazna Tanuvasa ended with seven kills, and Sadie Hamson ended with six kills and three blocks. Downs also had five kills and one block.

The Wolverines will now play in the first round of the WAC Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 18 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The match time is yet to be announced, but can be streamed on ESPN+.