Baseball goes 2-2 at Saint Mary’s on opening weekend

After nearly a year of waiting, the Utah Valley baseball team finally took the field again, splitting their four-game series with the Saint Mary’s Gaels Feb. 19-21 at Louis Guisto Field in Moraga, California.

The Wolverines won the first game 2-1 behind five scoreless innings from preseason All-WAC selection Jesse Schmit. Junior second baseman Mitch Moralez went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the first game.

Game two was also a pitchers’ duel, as both pitchers held the opposing teams scoreless through the first five innings. The Gaels made freshman pitcher Nick Sims work, as the leadoff man reached base in each of the first six innings, but Sims was able to get out of each situation unscathed. Gael’s pitcher Sam Bower was also dealing through the first five innings, but the Wolverines were able to break through in the sixth after an infield single and sacrifice bunt set up Moralez, who drove in the run with an RBI single.

UVU added two more runs in the seventh with some more small ball, as a sacrifice bunt from freshman catcher Trey Newman allowed Kase Ogata to score on a wild pitch. Sophomore left fielder Brandon Luna would drive in first baseman Pacen Hayes two batters later with an RBI single. The Gaels would score a run in both the eighth and ninth, but freshman right-handed pitcher Devin Smith was able to close the door for the save, hanging on to a 3-2 victory.

In the third game, poor defense by the Wolverines contributed to the Gaels’ 5-2 victory. SMC scored twice in the third inning after a bunt single was misplayed and added two more unearned runs in the fifth off of a throwing error. The Gaels would add yet another run in the seventh following another throwing error. UVU scored twice in the eighth inning but were unable to score any more runs after loading the bases with one out.

The Gaels were able to shut down the Wolverine offense in the final game of the series, as six SMC pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout. Sophomore right-hand pitcher Mason Gray went five innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out three in the 2-0 defeat.

Moralez led the Wolverines hitters over the course of the series, going 5-for-14 with two RBIs in four starts. Luna, who played in just three games, went 3-for-10 with an RBI.

Following the split with SMC, the Wolverines will travel to Bakersfield, California to take on former WAC opponent CSU Bakersfield. The four-game series will take place Feb. 26-28, with a double header on Saturday. Game one is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. MDT, with an audio live stream available at bakersfieldespn.com.