Music Reigns at UVU’s February Open Mic

Are your passions bigger than your fears? Passion was stronger for the 11 participants of UVU’s Open Mic Night on Feb. 18, 2021. It’s one of the many events UVUSA plans throughout the year. “Open Mic Night is a monthly event that has become a highly successful tradition of UVU and brings out a different demographic of students to give them a chance to express their artistic abilities.” ( https://www.uvu.edu/uvusa/info/calendar.html)

The stage was set, a big UVU sign front and center. The participants took turns on one of the two identically mirrored sets while the backdrop lights, along with some white and green balloons, served as background accents. Singers took over as the most prominent act of the night. Some original songs, such as Mr. Nova by Carl & Chan and Home by Taylor Melamed fascinated the crowd. There were also some familiar songs, for example, Mr. Brightside by The Killers, and Fall for You by Secondhand Serenade. Confidence thrived on stage, best portrayed by Danny Brown, who started his performance with a disclaimer. “I might miss, like, my first line,” he said. “But the rest of it is gonna be really good.” Everyone seemed to be well-seasoned artists.

There were some first-timers, like Monson Flake, the only comic brave enough to sign up for open mic. He had the live audience laughing, as well as the Instagram Live audience. Comments on the app only intensified as each performer wowed the crowd. This new way of experiencing events could be felt by everyone in attendance, including others that listened from a different room. That’s the case for user @moosetrax_7 who commented, “She’s got my mom singing along!!” While Lucy Watson was performing Thank You for the Music, a song from the hit movie Mamma Mia.

It turned out to be a great night. It was apparent that the performers prepared every detail of their acts, from their practiced songs to their well-thought-out outfits. Open Mic was a place for them to share a bit of themselves and leave a lasting impression with the rest of the students.

Whether it’s online or in-person, all students are invited and encouraged to participate in the many events offered at Utah Valley University. Use the events calendar, overcome your fears and join other students at the next UVU event. Who knows, you might even find your passion!