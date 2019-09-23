UVU fires on all cylinders, tally first road win

Utah Valley women’s soccer was in sin city Sunday, visiting the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Sophomore forward Julianna Carter made sure UVU wouldn’t have to sweat this one out, as she netted a brace — helping UVU secure their first road win of the season by a score of 3-0.

The Rebels and Wolverines matchups date back to the 2007 season, with the all-time record being a losing one for UVU at 2-4-1. Last season, UNLV visited Clyde Field with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

The Wolverines front line wouldn’t mess around getting off to a fast start, scoring in the seventh minute. Carter was the early scorer here, giving her four on the season. That goal broke a tie for the team-lead in goals scored with junior midfielder Amber Tripp.

Likewise, UVU came out into the second half with the same attacking energy, scoring quickly again in the 51st minute. This goal coming courtesy of freshman forward Jocelyn Bybee. The goal was the first of Bybee’s collegiate career.

Carter would then tally her brace, and the final goal for the Wolverines in the 69th minute. The goal being assisted by freshman defender Jenna Shepherd, her second on the season.

Carter’s play has been scorching hot as of late, scoring in three out of the last four games — including a game-winner in the Sept. 14 match against the University of Texas-El Paso. Her team-lead in goals scored is up to five after Sunday’s match.

Senior goalkeeper Allie Jara had four saves on the evening and posted her second clean sheet of the season. Since returning from injury, Jara has only conceded three goals — the Wolverines record being 2-1-1 in that span.

Carter ????

Bybee ??

Jara ?#UVUsoccer #UVU https://t.co/g8Ew4nDpc6 — UVU Women's Soccer (@uvusoccer_w) September 23, 2019 UVU Women’s Soccer Twitter page quote-tweeting the Athletics page in emoji form



The Wolverines will now return home for their final non-conference game. They will face-off against North Dakota State University to conclude UVU homecoming week on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. MST.

Photo by Natasha Colburn