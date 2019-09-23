A rain delay can’t keep the tie away, as UVU and USD come to a draw

On a rainy morning at Clyde Field with many elementary schools in attendance for elementary school day, Utah Valley women’s soccer hosted the University of San Diego. The down poor caused a delay in the action, but UVU and USD would still be able to finish for a 1-1 draw.

This was the second-ever meeting between the two programs. The first coming last season in San Diego, where the Toreros thrashed the Wolverines 1-4 in an early season meeting.

USD struck first in the 14th minute on a wonder goal nearly 40 yards out from the box. The goal was scored by freshman forward Bekah Valdez, the first of her career.

Another home game, another red card for a UVU opponent. This time the red card given in the first half in the 38th minute — though this red card being different. It was given to the USD team bench for unsportsmanlike behavior, not an individual player.

The Wolverines offense finally came through for the first time in three periods with a 71st minute equalizer. The goal came courtesy of sophomore forward Julianna Carter on a fantastic assist by sophomore forward Sadie Brockbank.

Carter was the last to score for the Wolverines with her game-winning goal last Saturday, Sept. 14. As a result, Carter is now tied for the team lead in goals with junior midfielder Amber Tripp at three apiece.

A lightning delay in the 87th minute would halt the action for nearly 45 minutes. Once play resumed regulation ended quickly tied at 1-1. There wasn’t any scoring in the first overtime period and only three shots combined between the two.

In the second overtime, the Wolverine defense was stout, giving no chances to the Toreros to take any shots. On the other hand, UVU had three chances but couldn’t connect.

“It was a wild game you know, everything from the weather, the fans, the cards, the officiating and the goals. It was a knockout kind of battle and I don’t think we played well initially in the first 20 minutes,” said UVU head coach Chris Lemay. “We were very lethargic, second to balls, it almost took their goal to wake us up and as soon as we conceded we started to build a little momentum. I thought we took that into the second half.”

After a close, crushing defeat to rival Brigham Young University earlier in the week, this game showed promise for the Wolverines all around. From offensive playmaking to locking down defensively — important aspects as WAC play soon approaches.

The Wolverines now have two non-conference games remaining over the course of the next week. They first head to Las Vegas, Nev. to take on UNLV on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. MST. After, they come home for homecoming week to face North Dakota State on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. MST.

Photo by Natasha Colburn