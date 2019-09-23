Sophomore midfielder Julianna Carter maneuvering around an opposing defender to create a shot on goal
Featured Soccer Sports Women's Sports

A rain delay can’t keep the tie away, as UVU and USD come to a draw

Posted on Author Tanner Heath Comment(0)

On a rainy morning at Clyde Field with many elementary schools in attendance for elementary school day, Utah Valley women’s soccer hosted the University of San Diego. The down poor caused a delay in the action, but UVU and USD would still be able to finish for a 1-1 draw.

This was the second-ever meeting between the two programs. The first coming last season in San Diego, where the Toreros thrashed the Wolverines 1-4 in an early season meeting.

USD struck first in the 14th minute on a wonder goal nearly 40 yards out from the box. The goal was scored by freshman forward Bekah Valdez, the first of her career.

Another home game, another red card for a UVU opponent. This time the red card given in the first half in the 38th minute — though this red card being different. It was given to the USD team bench for unsportsmanlike behavior, not an individual player.

The Wolverines offense finally came through for the first time in three periods with a 71st minute equalizer. The goal came courtesy of sophomore forward Julianna Carter on a fantastic assist by sophomore forward Sadie Brockbank.

Carter was the last to score for the Wolverines with her game-winning goal last Saturday, Sept. 14. As a result, Carter is now tied for the team lead in goals with junior midfielder Amber Tripp at three apiece.

A lightning delay in the 87th minute would halt the action for nearly 45 minutes. Once play resumed regulation ended quickly tied at 1-1. There wasn’t any scoring in the first overtime period and only three shots combined between the two.

In the second overtime, the Wolverine defense was stout, giving no chances to the Toreros to take any shots. On the other hand, UVU had three chances but couldn’t connect.

“It was a wild game you know, everything from the weather, the fans, the cards, the officiating and the goals. It was a knockout kind of battle and I don’t think we played well initially in the first 20 minutes,” said UVU head coach Chris Lemay. “We were very lethargic, second to balls, it almost took their goal to wake us up and as soon as we conceded we started to build a little momentum. I thought we took that into the second half.”

After a close, crushing defeat to rival Brigham Young University earlier in the week, this game showed promise for the Wolverines all around. From offensive playmaking to locking down defensively — important aspects as WAC play soon approaches.

The Wolverines now have two non-conference games remaining over the course of the next week. They first head to Las Vegas, Nev. to take on UNLV on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. MST. After, they come home for homecoming week to face North Dakota State on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. MST.

Photo by Natasha Colburn

Avatar
Tanner Heath

Related Articles
Sports

Sports briefs

Posted on Author defaultuser

VolleyballUtah Valley swept the Division-I Independent weekly awards after the team went a perfect 4-0 last week. Senior Jessica Endres earned Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore Allyce Wilson nabbed Defensive Player of the Week honors. Endres led the Wolverines to a first place finish at the NJIT Invitational and was named to the all-tournament team.
Sports

Campus sports

Posted on Author defaultuser

Oct. 9 Women’s VolleyballAt BYU, 7 p.m.Oct. 12 SoftballAgainst Salt Lake Community College, 4 p.m.Oct. 13Softball Against Southern Utah At BYU, 4 p.m.Oct. 18 Women’s volleyball Against Boise State, 7 p.m. Oct. 19 Women’s soccerAgainst New Jersey Institute of Technology, 3 p.
Sports

Preseason best time for Price

Posted on Author Ben Webster

Without question, Ronnie Price is one of Utah Valley’s most notable and noticed graduates. As the only basketball player from UVSC to go straight to the NBA from college, Price gets a lot of love around here. Every game Price has played in Utah during his NBA career has forced him to be the last player on his team to leave the building.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.