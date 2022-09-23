The Cultured Wolverine | Season 1: Episode 4 | Local Lore and Legends

Hello cultured wolverines! Nathan Natividad, our host this week, is getting ready for spooky season by talking about urban legends and folklore. Have you ever heard about the monster of Bear Lake? How about the curse of Escalante’s petrified wood forest? Be sure to tune in to hear the scoop. What do you believe?

