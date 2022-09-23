The Cultured Wolverine | Season 1: Episode 4 | Local Lore and Legends

3 days ago Meg McKellar
Cover art: Green curtains frame the image with a wolverine wearing a silver monocle in the center. Above the wolverine reads the text "The cultured wolverine"

Hello cultured wolverines! Nathan Natividad, our host this week, is getting ready for spooky season by talking about urban legends and folklore. Have you ever heard about the monster of Bear Lake? How about the curse of Escalante’s petrified wood forest? Be sure to tune in to hear the scoop. What do you believe?

The Cultured Wolverine is a podcast for students, by students. We’ll see you next Friday for another episode, but be sure to give us a follow on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview .

More Stories

Wolverine Pack | Season 2: Episode 5 | Fairs Galore

6 mins ago Meg McKellar

Wolverine Buzz | Season 3: Episode 2

6 days ago Meg McKellar

Wolverine Pack | Season 2: Episode 4 | Mental Health Awareness Special

1 week ago Meg McKellar

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 1: Episode 3 | UVU’s UTopia

1 week ago Meg McKellar

Wolverine Sports Central | Season 1: Episode 3

2 weeks ago Meg McKellar

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 3 | Top Tips for Mental Health

2 weeks ago Meg McKellar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.