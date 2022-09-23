UVU changes for you

“The stress reduction room was such a pleasant surprise! When I heard about the room I was hesitant to take time out of my busy schedule, but it ended up being so relaxing and resetting — exactly what I needed to finish my long day!”

Do you know about the Health and Risk Appraisal program that is offered through Student Wellness services?

Probably not, and according to employees, it won’t matter. Student Wellness Services plan on discontinuing the service soon. When interviewed about why this decision was made, Program Director of UVU Wellness, Trevor Carter, explained that students were not taking advantage of the resource when it was offered.

As a result of this attitude, it was decided that a “Stress Reduction Room” would replace the Health and Risk Appraisal in the Wellness Center. Research from New York University (NYU) presents shocking statistics that justify this decision, stating that “55% of students, nationally, claimed their biggest stressor to be academic in nature,” and that “6 in 10 college students report having felt so stressed they couldn’t get their work done on one or more occasions.”

Julianna Fotheringham, a Computer Science Major at UVU, says she is often “overwhelmed and exhausted” from “endless school” work. However, she added, “The stress reduction room was such a pleasant surprise! When I heard about the room, I was hesitant to take time out of my busy schedule, but it ended up being so relaxing and resetting–exactly what I needed to finish my long day! The best part was using the many different ways of helping students relax.”

The UVU Wellness Website states that “The stress reduction room is a private room with dim lighting and relaxing music. Students/employees can use the room for private meditation, guided meditation, meditation cushions, yoga DVDs and mats, and pillows are available for use.”

No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome. Office hours are set Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. located in the Student Life Building (SL) 211.