Shot-less in Seattle | QF S2 Ep11

The UVU Review

  1. Men’s basketball: Got spanked by Seattle, NMSU on Thursday
  2. Women’s basketball: Undefeated in the WAC, NMSU on Thursday
  3. Wrestling: BAD

The In-State Special

  1. Bowls in Review: BYU, Utah, Utah State
  2. Utah Jazz
  3. Basketball: BYU, Utah, Utah State

National Spotlight

  1. Predictions for CFP
  2. Predictions for playoffs

Anchor: https://anchor.fm/uvurevu
ApplePodcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-office-hours/id1436376268?mt=2&uo=4
GooglePodcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82ZDBmMGIwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5VNlQtFGtRTIyvmwdEZu9z
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/anchor-podcasts/the-office-hours

Credits:   
Hosts: Andrew Creer and Tanner Heath  
Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young  
Designed By: Ysabel Berger
(Original Air Date: 1/15/20)

Avatar

Ethan Young

Although undecided in major, Ethan Young has a great love for digital audio, music, and learning. He is currently the Executive Producer for the podcasts at the UVU Review. Ever since he started working with the UVU Review fall of 2018, he has been excited to get a deeper look into journalism.

