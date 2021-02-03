Futbol Lingo | QF S3 Ep2
- Women’s Soccer: Nathan Farmer breaks down the 4-0 win over Southern Utah in exhibition and previews the upcoming regular season.
- News & Notes: Volleyball picks up win over Idaho State. Andre Jones sets a new school record for Track & Field. Women’s basketball set to play Chicago State after having their last 3 games postponed.
- Men’s Basketball: Ryan Miller joins the show to talk about the first conference loss of the season to Tarleton State. Who will step up for the Wolverines if JJ Overton’s injury forces him to miss significant time? Are the Wolverines legitimate conference contenders?
- Utah Jazz: The streak is over…
- Super Bowl Preview: Bridger and Nathan give their picks for the Super Bowl. Nathan picks exotic prop bets for The Big Game.
- What’s Next: Bridger and Nathan look ahead to this week in Wolverine athletics with volleyball and women’s basketball.
Subscribe To This Podcast!
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/uvurevu
ApplePodcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-office-hours/id1436376268?mt=2&uo=4
GooglePodcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82ZDBmMGIwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5VNlQtFGtRTIyvmwdEZu9z
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/anchor-podcasts/the-office-hours
Credits:
Hosts: Bridger Beal-Cvetko (@BealBridger) and Nathan Farmer (@ylf__) Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young
Designed by: Ysabel Berger
(Original Airdate: 02/03/2021)
Although undecided in major, Ethan Young has a great love for digital audio, music, and learning. He is currently the Executive Producer for the podcasts at the UVU Review. Ever since he started working with the UVU Review fall of 2018, he has been excited to get a deeper look into journalism.