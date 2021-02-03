Futbol Lingo | QF S3 Ep2

8 hours ago Ethan Young
  1. Women’s Soccer: Nathan Farmer breaks down the 4-0 win over Southern Utah in exhibition and previews the upcoming regular season.
  2. News & Notes: Volleyball picks up win over Idaho State. Andre Jones sets a new school record for Track & Field. Women’s basketball set to play Chicago State after having their last 3 games postponed.
  3. Men’s Basketball: Ryan Miller joins the show to talk about the first conference loss of the season to Tarleton State. Who will step up for the Wolverines if JJ Overton’s injury forces him to miss significant time? Are the Wolverines legitimate conference contenders?
  4. Utah Jazz: The streak is over…
  5. Super Bowl Preview: Bridger and Nathan give their picks for the Super Bowl. Nathan picks exotic prop bets for The Big Game.
  6. What’s Next: Bridger and Nathan look ahead to this week in Wolverine athletics with volleyball and women’s basketball.

Credits:
Hosts: Bridger Beal-Cvetko (@BealBridger) and Nathan Farmer (@ylf__) Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young
Designed by: Ysabel Berger
(Original Airdate: 02/03/2021)

