Our Ten Point This Episode:

Starting Five

1. Men’s basketball: Five game win streak, 18 wins straight at home, take on the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson tonight.

2. Men’s wrestling: still ranked #22, been competing against top competition, South Beach Duals on Dec 29, Demtrius Romero WAC wrestler of the week

3. Women’s Basketball: Fallen to 4-4, lost three straight in state matchups, getting ready for WAC play

4. Women’s Volleyball: Epic comeback against Wyoming in the NIVC, fell to Portland in the second round.

5. Allah Laryea-Akrong: Former UVU track star dies of leukemia at age 35

The Big Four

6. Utah Jazz: franchise record of three’s and absolute throbbing of San Antonio. Face Rockets tonight.

7. Utah Utes: PAC 12 championship loss, Holiday Bowl vs Northwestern

8. BYU: Idaho Potato Bowl vs Western Michigan

9. Utah State: New Mexico Bowl vs North Texas

Final Stretch

10. College football playoffs: Alabama vs Oklahoma, Clemson vs Notre Dame

Credits:

Host: Andrew Creer

Co Host: Tanner Heath

Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young

Logos Designed By: Thomas Willis

(Original Post Date: 12/07/18)