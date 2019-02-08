Our Ten Point This Episode:
Starting Five
1. Men’s basketball: Five game win streak, 18 wins straight at home, take on the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson tonight.
2. Men’s wrestling: still ranked #22, been competing against top competition, South Beach Duals on Dec 29, Demtrius Romero WAC wrestler of the week
3. Women’s Basketball: Fallen to 4-4, lost three straight in state matchups, getting ready for WAC play
4. Women’s Volleyball: Epic comeback against Wyoming in the NIVC, fell to Portland in the second round.
5. Allah Laryea-Akrong: Former UVU track star dies of leukemia at age 35
The Big Four
6. Utah Jazz: franchise record of three’s and absolute throbbing of San Antonio. Face Rockets tonight.
7. Utah Utes: PAC 12 championship loss, Holiday Bowl vs Northwestern
8. BYU: Idaho Potato Bowl vs Western Michigan
9. Utah State: New Mexico Bowl vs North Texas
Final Stretch
10. College football playoffs: Alabama vs Oklahoma, Clemson vs Notre Dame
Credits:
Host: Andrew Creer
Co Host: Tanner Heath
Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young
Logos Designed By: Thomas Willis
(Original Post Date: 12/07/18)
