We banter about a small cow, pseudo-swear words, burger kings new marketing campaign, political correctness, the BYU suicide and more. We do give a fluff (and a couple of tim-tams) about what you think, so send us a message through the Anchor App, Facebook Messager, or our email ([email protected]).

Mac: 7

The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the journalists and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of UVU, The UVU Revu, or any of its affiliates.

Credits:

Staring: Andrew Creer, Mac Jones, Thomas Willis, Sonny Martin, and Ethan Young

Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young

Logos Designed By: Thomas Willis

(Original Post Date: 12/07/18)