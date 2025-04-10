UVU Ranked #1 ‘Best Value College in Utah’ by Research.com

OREM, Utah — Research.com, an online platform that ranks, reports, and analyzes universities worldwide, recently ranked Utah Valley University (UVU) as #1 “Best Value College in Utah,” and #6 “Best Value College in the Western U.S.” for 2024-2025.

A “Best Value College” ranking by Research.com means that UVU offers an exceptional balance between affordability and educational quality. It considers factors such as tuition costs, financial aid availability, and the median salaries of alumni, highlighting institutions where students receive a high return on their educational investment.

“Being recognized by Research.com is a testament to UVU’s commitment to providing students with a high-quality, affordable education that leads to real-world success,” said Wayne Vaught, provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs. “A UVU degree is more than just a credential — it is a steppingstone to a bright future in Utah’s thriving job market. As the university that educates the most Utahns, we take pride in offering hands-on learning, faculty mentorship, and a clear pathway to employment.”

Research.com is widely used for its university rankings, discipline-specific research rankings, and profiles of top scientists in various fields. It aggregates data from multiple sources, including publicly available information and proprietary analysis, to create objective and data-driven rankings. #1 Ranking banner for UVU | Graphic courtesy of: UVU Marketing

About Utah Valley University

At Utah Valley University, we believe everyone deserves the transforming benefits of high-quality education — and it needs to be affordable, accessible, and flexible. With opportunities to earn everything from certificates to master’s degrees, our students succeed by gaining real-world experience and developing career-ready skills. We continue to invite people to come as they are — and leave ready and prepared to make a difference in the world.

