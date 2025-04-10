UVU Launches Sustainability Wall Campaign to Promote Carbon-Neutral Goals by 2050

New Video and Initiatives Will Highlight UVU’s Sustainability Efforts and Earth Month Events.

OREM, Utah, April 6, 2025– Utah Valley University (UVU) is proud to announce the launch of a new feature at the Sustainability Wall, located in the Sorensen Center, outside the Ballroom. The student-led campaign aims to raise awareness about the University’s sustainability initiatives and commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The initiative will include an engaging video, highlighting UVU’s sustainability effort, including energy savings, water conservation, air pollution mitigation, and sustainable transportation options such as the campus’s bicycle infrastructure.

“This student initiative is an exciting way to honor UVU’s heritage of environmental sustainability and the hard-working professionals who keep campus running efficiently. By promoting a deeper awareness of sustainability literacy, UVU can better prepare students for meaningful engagement in the workforce of the future,” said Sarah Bateman, Sustainability Outreach Program Manager.

Audrey Anderson, a member of the student team behind the Sustainability Wall initiative, shared, “As students involved in this project, we are proud to contribute to UVU’s sustainability mission. Our team has worked hard to bring these ideas to life, using research and creative media to spark meaningful conversations about how we can all contribute to a more sustainable campus and future.” In preparation for this campaign, the team conducted primary and secondary research, then created and distributed surveys via Google Forms, Canvas, and flyers to gather input from the UVU community before developing the video content and script. The team is excited to highlight these efforts through the Sustainability Wall, which will promote UVU’s sustainability initiatives and engage the campus community in important conversations.

In addition to the Sustainability Wall video, UVU will host several events during Earth Month in April to celebrate sustainability, including workshops, a community garden project, and a tree-planting event. Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to participate in these activities to contribute to the University’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality.

Click to learn more about UVU’s sustainability initiatives. https://www.uvu.edu/sustainability/

About UVU Sustainability

For more information, contact:

Sarah Bateman

Program Manager- Sustainability

[email protected]